Sunday Nov 13 2022
Adele to use ‘pricey’ technology to protect her voice during Las Vegas residency

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Adele is gearing up for her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. Ahead of her top musical gig, the event organizers have followed extreme measures to protect her voice.

The Grammy-winning singer will reportedly be using technology worth $776,000 to protect her voice during the Vegas residency.

Adele, 34, who postponed her Weekends with Adele at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in January just 24 hours before the opening night due to Covid-19, will be taking to the stage on Friday, November 18 for a concert series lasting three months.

It has been reported that The Sin City venue has installed a "complex" system which will guarantee her the "best possible air" while she sings.

Caesars Palace has installed special technology worth £400,000 backstage “bubble” to protect the iconic star’s voice.

A source told The Mirror, “The system works by combining dehumidifiers, purification units, water molecule dispersal and cooling fans in the preparation room and then guiding that air around the stage when she performs.”

“Adele is getting the best possible air to protect her voice,” the sources shared.

In 2011, Adele needed surgery after hemorrhages in her vocal cords.

