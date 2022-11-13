 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck is the picture of doting father as he enjoys playing basketball with son Samuel

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Ben Affleck was a doting father as he was spotted enjoying basketball with his son Samuel in Beverly Hills on Saturday afternoon.

The Batman vs Superman star’s 10-year-old son had accompanied his father as both of them appeared to be making the most of their time at the basketball court, and the actor seemed to thoroughly enjoy explaining the finer points of the sport to his son.

The performer shares Samuel, as well as his daughters Violet and Seraphina, aged 16 and 13, with his former wife, Jennifer Garner.

Affleck kept it casual in a light beige crewneck sweater and a set of black jeans and looked dapper as ever.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The Argo director also rocked a pair of primarily red Nike sneakers as he gave his son a few pointers about basketball.

Affleck and Garner surprised many when it was announced that they had separated in 2015.

Affleck subsequently rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, whom he had first begun seeing in the early 2000s.

The happy couple went on to become Instagram official with a post that was shared to the singer's account last July.

Affleck and the singer became engaged this past April, and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

More From Entertainment:

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests
Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A
Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?

Prince Harry has ‘kicked’ King Charles’ teeth in?
Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’

Camilla’s redemption is The Firm’s ‘greatest PR project to date’
Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer

Martin Freeman teases 'Secret Invasion' as Marvel's best story to offer
Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz beams in black crop top during romantic date night with Brooklyn Beckham

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party

Kate Middleton was snubbed at King Charles’ birthday party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry being awarded for attacking royal family?
Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’

Elizabeth Debicki reveals THIS Diana look she didn’t want to recreate in ‘The Crown’
King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch

King Charles leads Remembrance Day silence for first time as British monarch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face strong backlash after being named for a prestigious award