Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answers

Scoob! Holiday Haunt director Michael Kurinsky revealed the reasons Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled the film.

According to Variety, Michael Kurinsky revealed the shocking way the news of dumping the film came to him from someone on Twitter who didn’t know and asked him to confirm the cancellation news. But Kurinsky said he had no idea what he was talking about.

“According to Warner Brothers, news had gotten leaked,” he said. “And they weren’t able to call us by the time this news had leaked. So, we found out in a shocking way.”

Later, Warner Bros apologized and explained the reason for axing the project due to financial considerations, including tax write-downs.

“In our phone calls that we had with people, they explained that this is what’s happening,” he explained. “And because we are taking this tax write-off, we can’t monetize it. That’s how it was explained to me.”

The director also revealed he put in two years of his work in the film, “I’ve been working in this industry for 27, 28 years, something like that,” Kurinsky says. “This is the thing that I have worked my whole career for, and it finally happened. And then, eight weeks before we were done, things changed.”

Scoob! Holiday Haunt was cancelled in post-production with the DC superhero film Batgirl. The reportedly cost of the animated feature film was around $40 million. The film was a sequel to the 2020 film Scoob!



