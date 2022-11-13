Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

Victoria Beckham has begged her fans not to judge her for her fashion sense amid a romantic country drive.

The fashion designer, 48, who always make sure to stun her millions of fans with her fashion statement took to her Instagram Stories and begged to not judge her for her choice of outfit after she donned her husband David's jacket for a drive around their garden

She told her followers she was taking the opportunity to go for a country drive with David, 47, in his farm car, which she revealed she had bought him as a present last Christmas.

She sported a blue sweater and over the top a khaki green jacket with a shearling-lined hood, that she described as 'spicy'.

Captioning the video, she acknowledged her ensemble, writing: 'Please don't judge me for this jacket!!! It belongs to davidbeckham'.

'So he's dressed me in his very spicy country jacket. This is not my jacket of choice! But it is such a beautiful day, love being here.'

Victoria and David bought their stunning £6million mansion in the Cotswolds together back in 2017.



