 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her' for her fashion sense

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Victoria Beckham has begged her fans not to judge her for her fashion sense amid a romantic country drive.

The fashion designer, 48, who always make sure to stun her millions of fans with her fashion statement took to her Instagram Stories and begged to not judge her for her choice of outfit after she donned her husband David's jacket for a drive around their garden

She told her followers she was taking the opportunity to go for a country drive with David, 47, in his farm car, which she revealed she had bought him as a present last Christmas.

Victoria Beckham requests fans ‘don’t judge her for her fashion sense

She sported a blue sweater and over the top a khaki green jacket with a shearling-lined hood, that she described as 'spicy'.

Captioning the video, she acknowledged her ensemble, writing: 'Please don't judge me for this jacket!!! It belongs to davidbeckham'.

'So he's dressed me in his very spicy country jacket. This is not my jacket of choice! But it is such a beautiful day, love being here.'

Victoria and David bought their stunning £6million mansion in the Cotswolds together back in 2017. 


More From Entertainment:

Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs

Royal family pays heartfelt tribute to past monarchs
King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis

King Charles proving to be ‘symbol of stability’ amid UK political crisis
King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging

King Charles demonstrated ‘true value of not complaining’ after egging
Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'

Prince Harry has a ‘dagger’ and ‘will go for King Charles and Camilla'
Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit

Blake Lively displays growing baby bump as she steps out in stylish pregnancy outfit
‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

‘The Crown’ new season turns out a ‘threat’ for King Charles’ reign, royal expert

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show

'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show
Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'

Elizabeth Debicki portrayal of Prince Diana leaves her biographer 'shaken'
Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests

Harry, Meghan should give up titles if they continue to attack The Firm, poll suggests
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s upcoming major honor 'sublimely ridiculous'
Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer

Why 'Scoob! Holiday Haunt' axed? The filmmaker answer
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky twin in black as they head to The Fleur Room lounge in L.A