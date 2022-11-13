'The Crown' star Dominic West met King Charles several times before the show

Dominic West revealed to meet King Charles several times before signing The Crown.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 53-year-old revealed he met the monarch through his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, a landscape gardener who teamed up with the King on several projects.

"My wife was involved in the garden at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast and the garden at Dumfries House in Scotland," West says. "He always looked slightly disappointed when I wasn't there with my wife. So mainly we talk about her. And plants."

The Wire actor also revealed that Charles admired his performance in Les Misérables, with Josh O'Connor as co-actor. The latter earlier played the Prince on The Crown.

"He was very complimentary. He said he really enjoyed it," West recalls. So he's not a fan of The Wire? "Not as far as I know, no," he says with a chuckle.

The Crown season 5 is streaming on Netflix.