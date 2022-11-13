King Charles birthday plan revealed, new monarch to continue THIS interesting royal tradition

Britain's new monarch King Charles III will celebrate his birthday twice a year following the royal tradition, according to a new report.



The British monarch's birthday is usually celebrated twice in a year - one as actual birthday and second as official one - as per royal tradition.

Charles is expected to keep to the tradition of celebrating his birthday twice because it falls in the cold, dark winter – November 14, to be specific.

According to Buckingham Palace, “official celebrations to mark the Sovereigns’ birthday have often been held on a day other than the actual birthday, particularly when the actual birthday has not been in the summer."



King Edward VII, for example, was born on 9 November, but his official birthday was marked throughout his reign in May or June when there was a greater likelihood of good weather for the Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping of the Colour. Queen Elizabeth II also continued that tradition because her birthday fell outside the summer months, on April 21.



There are speculations and predictions that Charles reign will not be very long or the new king could abdicate before the coronation. Celebrity psychic Jasmine Anderson feels Charles III will stay on throne ‘anything from a few months to 18 months.’

A part from this, the festivities will start early in the morning with a special rendition of “Happy Birthday” by the band of the Household Cavalry at Buckingham Palace, where Charles was born in 1948, when his grandfather, King George VI, was still on the throne. That performance will reportedly be followed at midday by a 41-gun royal salute from the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery in nearby Green Park.

The Band of the Scots Guards will then perform another rendition of “Happy Birthday.” An hour later, the Honourable Artillery Company will fire a 62-gun salute over at the Tower of London.

Kin Charles, who lives at Clarence House, could delight the well-wishers with his appearance to mark his very first birthday as sovereign.