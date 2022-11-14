 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Prince Harrys latest activity shows he wont spare royal family

Prince Harry issued a statement on Veterans Day on November 11, with some in the UK expressing the hope that he will not try to "overshadow" the royal family when it will be observing the Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The Duke of Sussex proved them wrong and came up with a statement on his Archewell Foundation's website.

His activities in the United States are often seen by monarchists as attempts to steal the limelight from the members of the British royal family.

Below is the full text of his letter:

To offer his support on Remembrance Day this year, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex wrote a special letter to Scotty’s Little Soldiers – a charity supporting children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. The Duke has a long-standing relationship with the charity which provides a range of services to its members including access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us – especially those in your family. I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them. When you march together in today’s parade, wearing your yellow and black scarves, I know it will be hard, but equally important to do. Today you will bring new awareness to young people, just like you, who will benefit from this community of support. I salute you for serving others in need, in the most honourable memory of your parent.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles was crying as he placed wreath by the Cenotaph

King Charles was crying as he placed wreath by the Cenotaph
Prince Andrew sees light at the end of the tunnel

Prince Andrew sees light at the end of the tunnel

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut

'Black Panther' sequel ignites box office with $330 million global debut
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos

Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos
Netflix animated series 'Dragon Age: Absolution': Every thing to know

Netflix animated series 'Dragon Age: Absolution': Every thing to know
Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question

Meghan Markle’s prestigious award win under question
King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech

King Charles vows to save nation FOR LIFE in his exceptional speech
Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown

Baby2Baby Gala: Alessandra Ambrosio is a vison in fitted sequin gown
Netflix fantasy show 'The Magicians': When is it leaving

Netflix fantasy show 'The Magicians': When is it leaving
Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony

Dua Lipa rubbishes rumours of performing at World Cup opening ceremony
Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside

Aaron Carter’s book publisher postpones release date: Deets inside