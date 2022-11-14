Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

Prince Harry issued a statement on Veterans Day on November 11, with some in the UK expressing the hope that he will not try to "overshadow" the royal family when it will be observing the Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The Duke of Sussex proved them wrong and came up with a statement on his Archewell Foundation's website.

His activities in the United States are often seen by monarchists as attempts to steal the limelight from the members of the British royal family.

Below is the full text of his letter:

To offer his support on Remembrance Day this year, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex wrote a special letter to Scotty’s Little Soldiers – a charity supporting children who have experienced the death of a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. The Duke has a long-standing relationship with the charity which provides a range of services to its members including access to child bereavement support, guidance to parents and carers, personal education and learning assistance.

“Today and every day, I admire and respect all the men and women who have given their lives in service of us – especially those in your family. I am also incredibly proud of you for being the best example in remembering them. When you march together in today’s parade, wearing your yellow and black scarves, I know it will be hard, but equally important to do. Today you will bring new awareness to young people, just like you, who will benefit from this community of support. I salute you for serving others in need, in the most honourable memory of your parent.”