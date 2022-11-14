Louis Tomlinson breaks arm 'pretty badly' after New York show

Louis Tomlinson fans would have to wait a little longer to meet their favourite singer.

The former One Direction star, 30, took to Instagram to share a message with fans on Saturday, 12 November, 2022, revealing that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza on the day before.



"Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson, who just released his sophomore LP Faith in the Future, wrote on social media. "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately, on the way back, I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."

The Night Changes crooner added that due to his injury, he will be rescheduling the tour dates for his fans.

“New dates will be announced very soon," he promised. "Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis."

The singer’s Faith in the Future arrives nearly three years after his debut solo outing Walls, which came in at November 9th, 2022, on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release, per People Magazine.

Louis' now-postponed signings included eight locations in the U.K. during a four-day span. Now, fans in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, will have to wait for the star to recover to get a signature. He has another album-release show scheduled for November 18th at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire and has yet to reschedule it, the outlet detailed.

After One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, Tomlinson launched his solo debut with the single, Just Hold On, with Steve Aoki, in December. It reached No. 2 in his native U.K. and peaked at No. 52 in the U.S.