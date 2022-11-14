 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Louis Tomlinson breaks arm 'pretty badly' after New York show

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Louis Tomlinson breaks arm pretty badly after New York show
Louis Tomlinson breaks arm 'pretty badly' after New York show

Louis Tomlinson fans would have to wait a little longer to meet their favourite singer.

The former One Direction star, 30, took to Instagram to share a message with fans on Saturday, 12 November, 2022, revealing that he fell after his show at New York City's Irving Plaza on the day before.

"Thank you to everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me," Tomlinson, who just released his sophomore LP Faith in the Future, wrote on social media. "The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately, on the way back, I've managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly."

The Night Changes crooner added that due to his injury, he will be rescheduling the tour dates for his fans.

“New dates will be announced very soon," he promised. "Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week. Louis."

The singer’s Faith in the Future arrives nearly three years after his debut solo outing Walls, which came in at November 9th, 2022, on the Billboard 200 upon its January 2020 release, per People Magazine.

Louis' now-postponed signings included eight locations in the U.K. during a four-day span. Now, fans in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, will have to wait for the star to recover to get a signature. He has another album-release show scheduled for November 18th at London's 02 Shepherd's Bush Empire and has yet to reschedule it, the outlet detailed.

After One Direction announced an indefinite hiatus in January 2016, Tomlinson launched his solo debut with the single, Just Hold On, with Steve Aoki, in December. It reached No. 2 in his native U.K. and peaked at No. 52 in the U.S.

More From Entertainment:

Camilla is jealous of Kate Middleton’s popularity?

Camilla is jealous of Kate Middleton’s popularity?
Netflix ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ gearing up for a third movie?

Netflix ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ gearing up for a third movie?

Meghan Markle has shockingly ‘dramatic change of heart’

Meghan Markle has shockingly ‘dramatic change of heart’
Nick Jonas opens up about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis on World Diabetes Day

Nick Jonas opens up about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis on World Diabetes Day
MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift thanks fans as she takes home four top awards

MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift thanks fans as she takes home four top awards
King Charles celebrates his first birthday as monarch

King Charles celebrates his first birthday as monarch
Elon Musk reveals his work schedule: ‘Working morning to night, seven days a week’

Elon Musk reveals his work schedule: ‘Working morning to night, seven days a week’
What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?
2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List

2022 MTV EMA: Full Winner's List
Zooey Deschannel hints at future with boyfriend Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschannel hints at future with boyfriend Jonathan Scott
Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

Prince Harry's latest activity shows he won't spare royal family

Paramount+ drops teaser for '1923' spin-off of 'Yellowstone'

Paramount+ drops teaser for '1923' spin-off of 'Yellowstone'