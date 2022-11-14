 
Nick Jonas opens up about his Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis on World Diabetes Day

Nick Jonas urged fans to look out for signs of Type 1 Diabetes as he shared his own experience with his diagnosis on World Diabetes Day.

The Jonas Brothers band member took to Instagram to reveal the four signs that led him to discover his own condition so that others could get a diagnosis.

"I had 4 signs that I was living with Type 1 diabetes: excessive thirst, weight loss, frequent urination, and irritability,” the Chains singer wrote beside a video.

“These can be recognized as common signs of Type 1 diabetes. I’m sharing my signs so that others can #SeeTheSigns," Jonas added in the caption.

"Join me and share yours #SeeTheSigns #T1D #WorldDiabetesDay @beyondtype1," he penned.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jonas revealed that his health condition was "one of the first things” that he discussed with his now-wife Priyanka Chopra at the start of their romance.

"It's such a big part of my life and has been for so long that, obviously, it was something that I wanted to share with her and include her in that journey," Jonas said at the time.

