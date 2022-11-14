Prince Harry to breakdown Princess Diana’s horrific death

Prince Harry has reportedly started planning on addressing the horrific death of Princess Diana, for the very first time.



The assistant editor for the Mail On Sunday, Kate Mansey, offered these insights in her new piece.

She started by writing, “The Royal Family has made Sandringham their base for Christmas and New Year since 1988.”

“Harry is poised to release his bombshell memoirs in the New Year and a Netflix programme before that.”

“The book – titled Spare as a 'loaded' reference to his position as the younger brother of the heir to the throne – will feature the painful episode of his mother’s tragic death, the publishers say.”