Monday Nov 14 2022
Jennifer Aniston wants to ‘keep upper hand in TV world’: ‘Matter of pride’

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly trying to recruit Kim Cattrall in The Morning Show in an effort to “keep an upper hand in the TV world” and diss rival Sarah Jessica Parker.

An insider told Heat Magazine that the Friends alum has been eyeing the Golden Globe actor to cast in her hit Apple TV+ show to take advantage of her rivalry with Parker.

"Jen will never admit how bitter the rivalry between her and Sarah Jessica Parker is, but it’s an open secret in Hollywood that they have zero time for one another, and that Jen had been wondering how she could keep the upper hand in the TV world,” the source said.

“The Morning Show team has got deep pockets, and Jen’s confident Kim will go for it,” the insider continued. “Getting Kim onboard and a bit of revenge at the same time is just too tempting an opportunity to pass up.”

As per the publication, the issues between the ladies began when Aniston was working in the hit NBC comedy sitcom and Parker was an equally famous star in Sex and the City but the actors never talked about their feud publically.

However, the speculations about the rift between Parker and Cattrall started in 2004 when they were working together in the sixth and final season of the HBO romantic comedy and got momentum when the Mannequin star refused to star in the third movie based on the show.

"For Jen and Sarah, it's a matter of pride, but also hugely important to their careers,” the insider added. “They know the fans are watching, and so are the money people. The pressure is on them to serve up big ideas about who to cast and the storylines that will bring in the viewers.”

As for Cattrall, the insider noted that she “is open to any offers – she just won't work with Sarah or on SATC ever again."

