 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
By
Web Desk

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies
John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

Jennifer Aniston wrote a heartbreaking note on Instagram, mourning the loss of her father John Anthony who passed away at the age of 89.

The Friends alum took to social media on Monday to share a series of photos of her and her dad together throughout the years,

Posting a black and white photo of them both when she was a baby, Jennifer wrote: "Sweet papa John Anthony Aniston . You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time.

"Don’t forget to visit," she added.

Jennifer's post was inundated with comments from fans as well as her friends who passed on their condolences.

"Now he is in a better place and he will always be with you!" one person said.

Another wrote: "I am so very sorry for you loss!" while a third added: "oh my word. I’m so sorry. He’s right there with you."

John was a Greek-born American actor and was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives, which he originated in July 1985 and had played continually since then.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'

King Charles III dubbed birthday bash 'incredibly embarrassing'
Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert

Nick Jonas gives sweet tribute to wife Priyanka Chopra at ‘Jonas Brothers’ concert
Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch

Alessandra Ambrosio oozes charm as she rocks in plunging green dress during lavish brunch
Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday

Julia Fox dishes on ageing and how she spent her 27th birthday
Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022

Taylor Swift sends pulses racing with her bold outfit at MTV EMAs 2022
Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees

Royal Family takes down tweet after missing a key member in list of attendees
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' leads box-office, opens with $330m worldwide
Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script

Emily Blunt shares ‘three specific words’ she doesn’t wish to see in any script
Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’

Cruz Beckham to join forces with creative mind behind Sam Ryder's ‘Space Man’
Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Kim Kardashian receives flak over ‘same old’ outfit choices: ‘It’s boring’

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix

Prince William fears ‘damaging’ onslaught by Netflix
Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent

Prince Harry says he knows 'first-hand the pain and grief' of losing a parent