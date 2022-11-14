John Aniston dead: Jennifer Aniston pens emotional note as father dies

Jennifer Aniston wrote a heartbreaking note on Instagram, mourning the loss of her father John Anthony who passed away at the age of 89.

The Friends alum took to social media on Monday to share a series of photos of her and her dad together throughout the years,

Posting a black and white photo of them both when she was a baby, Jennifer wrote: "Sweet papa John Anthony Aniston . You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew.

"I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less!

"You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now I’ll love you till the end of time.



"Don’t forget to visit," she added.

Jennifer's post was inundated with comments from fans as well as her friends who passed on their condolences.

"Now he is in a better place and he will always be with you!" one person said.

Another wrote: "I am so very sorry for you loss!" while a third added: "oh my word. I’m so sorry. He’s right there with you."

John was a Greek-born American actor and was best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis on the NBC daytime drama series Days of Our Lives, which he originated in July 1985 and had played continually since then.