Monday Nov 14 2022
Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton, parents to three sweet children, were reportedly warned not to have another child before Prince Luis' birth.

Kate was reportedly given a baby toy whilst in Warsaw during a tour of Poland and Germany in 2017. She's believed to have said to her husband: 'We'll just have to have more babies!'

Shortly afterwards, children's organisation 'Having Kids' - which promotes a 'sustainable and child-centred family planning model' - reportedly urged the couple (then Duke and Duchess) to reconsider expanding their family.

Anne Green Carter Dillard, in an open letter, wrote that 'the example the British Royal Family sets is extremely influential,' continuing: 'Your discussion of having a larger family raises compelling issues of sustainability and equity. Large families are not sustainable.'

She added that while the couple's kids George and Charlotte are 'certain to have wonderful lives... the same can't be said of every future child.'

However, few weeks later Kate and William shared the news that they were expecting their third child and Prince Louis was born in April 2018.

William and Kate - proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - are talk of the town again about their plan to expand family. As some fans think that the Princess of Wales is pregnant with baby number four.

