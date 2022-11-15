Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

Kate Middleton, who has emerged as an amazing royal with her devotion to the Firm and people-friendly activities, is being focused as an attractive woman instead of a skilled leader, according to a royal expert.



Royals are often treated as a "little bit of fluff" to go with the "hard news agenda", according to royal commentator Richard Palmer.



"[Kate] was visiting an integrated children's centre. She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women, and women who have just had children, are treated in this country," Palmer told Daily Express Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth.



The expert shared his thoughts, saying the Prince of Wales Kate often gets "really frustrated" as the focus ends up shifted away from the causes she is trying to highlight.



The royal expert went on urging the people that they should take Kate's messages seriously and listen to her instead of focusing on her looks.

Kate Middleton, who rules hearts with hear fashion sense and dynamic personality, is more actively working to bring about positive change in the country.