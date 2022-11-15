 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton being treated as a 'little bit of fluff'?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Kate Middleton, who has emerged as an amazing royal with her devotion to the Firm and people-friendly activities, is being focused as an attractive woman instead of a skilled leader, according to a royal expert.

Royals are often treated as a "little bit of fluff" to go with the "hard news agenda", according to royal commentator Richard Palmer.

"[Kate] was visiting an integrated children's centre. She was calling for a change in the way that pregnant women, and women who have just had children, are treated in this country," Palmer told Daily Express Royal Round-Up host Pandora Forsyth.

The expert shared his thoughts, saying the Prince of Wales Kate often gets "really frustrated" as the focus ends up shifted away from the causes she is trying to highlight.

The royal expert went on urging the people that they should take Kate's messages seriously and listen to her instead of focusing on her looks.

Kate Middleton, who rules hearts with hear fashion sense and dynamic personality, is more actively working to bring about positive change in the country.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't celebrate Christmas with King Charles
Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie

Netflix to team up with Greta Gerwig for 'The Chronicles of Narnia' movie
Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and husband Taika Waititi co-host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards
Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split

Shakira and Gerard Pique agree to sell their luxurious mansion in Barcelona after split
Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond

Luke Evans opens up on his dream to play James Bond
Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report

Kate Middleton warned not to have another child: report
Will Smith’s co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars’ incident

Will Smith’s co-star extends support to the actor months after Oscars’ incident
Anya Taylor-Joy makes her airport look glam with black coat and knee-high boots

Anya Taylor-Joy makes her airport look glam with black coat and knee-high boots
BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon

BTS’s RM’s solo album 'Indigo' to come out soon
Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt

Ashley Roberts cuts professional figure in stylish tartan midi skirt
The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’

The Crown star Olivia Williams talks about Meghan Markle over ‘negative treatment’
Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron

Nick Carter feels 'good to be back' to his kids after death of brother Aaron