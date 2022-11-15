Netflix 'Stranger Things' upcoming season will be 'Home run', David Harbour

Netflix Stranger Things star David Harbour is gearing for the making of fifth and final season, ahead of the release of season 4.

The creators and the rest of the show's writers have been working hard in crafting season 5 since its announcement in early August, and filming is set to begin sometime in 2023.

In an interview with Collider to discuss the upcoming holiday thriller, Violent Night, the Stranger Things star David Harbour opened on the filming of the final episodes of the show next year.

"It will be my goodbye to Jim Hopper," Harbour told Collider, "which is a big deal. Fortunately, I feel like I have a long time to say goodbye because I think we're going to take a long time shooting these episodes."

For the unversed, Harbour plays the former chief of police, back from the dead, Jim Hopper on the sci-fi series.

The 47-year-old actor went on to say that he believes fans are going to love the ultimate conclusion of the Stranger Things.

"I know those Duffer brothers are very specific, and I know they want to get that last season. I mean if you look at Season 4, I have a feeling that Season 5 may not be as long, but it certainly will be packed to the brim with good stuff that you love. I mean, they really are getting better at giving you that home run that the audiences love. And I think that Season 5 will do that so much."

While keeping the plotline a concealed secret, Harbour did share his excitement for getting to play Hopper one last time, saying "I'm going to pour my soul into it as hard as I can."

He went on to say that playing Hopper on Stranger Things has been "the role of a lifetime in many ways."

According to Harbour, the series will be filming in Atlanta, Georgia again next year.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 can be watched right now on Netflix.