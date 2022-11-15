Prince Harry 'resignation letter' to end Netflix deal after 'The Crown'

Prince Harry is asked to leave behind his Netflix partnership for the sake of family.

Journalist Dan Wootton has written a faux resignation letter on behalf of Prince Harry, urging the Duke of Sussex to end deal with the streaming giant.

In the letter, Mr Wootton wrote that The Crown season five is an "all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, heart and soul" of the monarchy,



He added that the show "manipulates the dark final days" of Diana and shows her "trying to bring down the monarchy".

Mr Wootton urged that he wants Harry and Netflix deal to be "terminated with immediate effect", adding that The Crown is "causing damage" to the monarchy.