 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'resignation letter' to end Netflix deal after 'The Crown'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 15, 2022

Prince Harry is asked to leave behind his Netflix partnership for the sake of family.

Journalist Dan Wootton has written a faux resignation letter on behalf of Prince Harry, urging the Duke of Sussex to end deal with the streaming giant.

In the letter, Mr Wootton wrote that The Crown season five is an "all-out assault on the credibility, reputation, heart and soul" of the monarchy,

 He added that the show "manipulates the dark final days" of Diana and shows her "trying to bring down the monarchy".

Mr Wootton urged that he wants Harry and Netflix deal to be "terminated with immediate effect", adding that The Crown is "causing damage" to the monarchy.

More From Entertainment:

Elton John, Britney Spears next collaboration in works? Details inside

Elton John, Britney Spears next collaboration in works? Details inside

Margot Robbie says Disney cancelled ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff

Margot Robbie says Disney cancelled ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ spinoff

Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry over ‘Spare’ secrets

Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry over ‘Spare’ secrets
Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey ties the knot with Andy Kabel in Mexico

Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey ties the knot with Andy Kabel in Mexico
Meghan Markle planning third baby with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle planning third baby with Prince Harry?
Prince Harry lands in Hawaii sans Meghan Markle to honour military roots

Prince Harry lands in Hawaii sans Meghan Markle to honour military roots
Hailey Bieber sparks speculations over lip fillers as she models over-plumped pout

Hailey Bieber sparks speculations over lip fillers as she models over-plumped pout
Inside Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski budding romance

Inside Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski budding romance

Stranger Things creators drop hints on the final big season

Stranger Things creators drop hints on the final big season
King Charles all set to make history with his coronation

King Charles all set to make history with his coronation
King Charles III embraces the ‘change’ as he ‘sets aside’ Queen’s protocols

King Charles III embraces the ‘change’ as he ‘sets aside’ Queen’s protocols

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts