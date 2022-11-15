Prince Philip knew 'tough' marriage to Queen was 'work machinery' of monarchy

Prince Philip took his time to come to terms with the importance of Queen Elizabeth II's role as the monarch.

Dr Tessa Dunlop tells OK! magazine that although the Duke of Edinburgh was very 'devoted' to the mother of his children, the couple faced numerous troubles at the beginning of their marriage.



She began: "They were clearly very devoted to each other. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t difficulties.

"I think Philip took a while to adjust to his wife being queen. Without a doubt.

"She got that it was difficult for him. It was a tough old gig. She was empathetic."

She said: "They had a practical marriage, and they loved each other and they also had a mission – monarchy. All good marriages need a common purpose.



She continued: "There is no doubt in my mind that whatever the bumps in the road of their relationship, he bought into the bigger gig, which was their marriage being part of the work machinery of the monarchy.

"He absolutely believed in it to his dying day and so did she."

The late Queen and Philip married on November 20 1947. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away in 2021, a year before Queen Elizabeth II's own passing.

