Tuesday Nov 15 2022
Kate Middleton reaches out Prince Harry over ‘Spare’ secrets

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton reportedly reached out her brother-in-law Prince Harry, and begged him not to destroy Prince William with his memoir Spare.

The In Touch USA, per IBT, citing a source reported Kate Middleton called Prince Harry and pleaded him not to tarnish her husband Prince William’s image in his tell-all book, releasing in January next year.

The insider told the publication that Harry’s Spare could likely include stories about Prince William since the Duke of Sussex "holds the key to a royal safe full of William's secrets, and now he may expose them."

Prince Harry could also discuss estranged brother Prince William’s boozy nights in his memoir. 

"William had a wild streak too, which is worse than anyone knows. Then there are the rumours about William's cheating scandal and marital woes."

However, Kate Middleton wants Prince Harry not to expose William’s secrets because it could only "ruin the brothers' relationship forever."

