Selena Gomez feels honoured to be recognised for mental health awareness

Selena Gomez feels honoured to be recognised for mental health advocacy

Selena Gomez has recently been honoured for her efforts as an advocate for mental health cause.



According to PEOPLE, the Calm Down hit-maker received the Morton E. Ruderman Award by the Ruderman Family Foundation for her dedication to “raise awareness and changing narrative around mental healthcare”.

Accepting the award, the Back To You crooner, who shared her personal struggle related to mental health in the new documentary My Mind And Me, said, I am honoured by the recognition.”

Speaking of why Gomez is vocal about her journey, the 30-year-old explained in a clip posted by Boston-based foundation, “We know that the stigma associated with mental health has led to silence around the issue. I want to change that, especially for young people.”

“I've been open and honest about my own journey with my mental health, and it hasn't always been easy, but it's something that I am constantly working on,” revealed the Only Murder in the Building star.

Gomez believed that sharing her story would “encourage others to get the help and support” they need to “address their mental health”.



“Together, we can bring change as we destigmatise mental health, empower people to address their mental health, and encourage others to do the same,” she added.

Meanwhile, Jay Ruderman, president of the foundation, commended Gomez for her contribution towards mental health services and education.

“Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, Selena has given voice to the struggles of countless individuals who have endured mental health challenges, while working tirelessly to increase access to indispensable mental health resources and programs,” remarked Ruderman.