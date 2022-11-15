 
Jennifer Aniston says her 11/11 tattoo will hold 'even greater meaning' after dad's death

Jennifer Aniston announced the heartbreaking news of her dad John Aniston’s passing as she said that the 11/11 number will now “hold an even greater meaning for me.”

The Morning Show star revealed that her father breathed his last on the 11th of November 2022, noting that he always had “perfect timing.”

Fans were curious as to why the number 11/11 holds special significance for the Friends alum as she has it inked on her wrist as well.

“You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she said of the Days of Our Lives star. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

“And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now,” Aniston added on her Instagram post.

Discussing the actor's tattoo, an insider previously told People Magazine that Aniston is “very spiritual” and believes the number brings good luck.

The source also said that “the number 11 is also special to her because of her birthday and [her late dog] Norman.”

Even though Aniston never revealed what made her get the tattoo, it seems like the special significance behind the number has increased after her dad’s death.

