 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Caroline Flack's message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghan's podcast

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

Caroline Flacks message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghans podcast

Jameela Jamil featured on the latest episode of the Meghan Markle “Archetypes” podcast.

She thanked thanked Meghan for her support during some tough times.

The actress also revealed some behind-the-scenes details that she said most “people don’t know” about the Duchess of Sussex.

As soon as the latest episode of "Archetypes" released, Piers Morgan's 2022 tweet targeting Jameela Jamil resurfaced online.

In his message which he allegedly received from former TV presenter Caroline Flack, Morgan took aim at Jameela Jamil for "leading an online pile-on her regarding a new TV show she was doing."

Caroline Flacks message to Piers Morgan against Jameela Jamil resurfaces after she appears on Meghans podcast

Meanwhile, on Meghan's podcast, Jamila said, “During some of my hardest moments where I’m being the most maligned and harmed by the media ― and sometimes also by the public ― you have been such a sobering voice of unwavering support to me."

“People don’t know that you frequently reach out to women who are having a very, very hard time, she added.

“Privately, you reach out to us. You don’t do it publicly,” Jamil explained. “You don’t come to get any glory, but you privately reach out to us in our most lonely and desperate moments. And we need more of that in the world.”

More From Entertainment:

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website

'Unprecedented' demand for Taylor Swift tour crashes Ticketmaster website
Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history

Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history
UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton

UK newspaper sparks outrage with 'photoshopped' picture of Kate Middleton
King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23

King Charles' request: Full text of the Counsellors of State Bill 2022-23
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry slammed for not wishing King Charles a happy birthday
Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles

Prince Andrew, Harry face final snub from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to drop their royal titles?

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours

James Bond star Daniel Craig faces new battle with neighbours
Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read

Jana Kramer’s shocking confession about brief relationship with Chris Evans: Read
Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer

Jonnie Irwin says he has just months to live as he fights terminal cancer
Amanda Holden is the epitome of class in cozy knitted mini dress

Amanda Holden is the epitome of class in cozy knitted mini dress

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success

Margot Robbie discusses ‘lowest moment’ after Wolf of Wall Street success