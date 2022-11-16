 
Beyonce breaks Grammy records by bagging 9 nominations

The pop queen Beyonce is leading the upcoming Grammy by bagging nominations in 9 categories.

Beyonce is ruling over the field of musicians who are nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday November, 15, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each.

This is the sixth time Beyonce has led (or co-led) the annual Grammy nominations. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Her album Renaissance is nominated for album of the year in competition with Adele's 30, Harry's House from Harry Styles, Special from Lizzo, and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is also nominated for album of the year.

 Adele said in 2017's Grammy, that award should have gone to Beyonce's Lemonade. 

The Formation singer has never won the album award, even though she has bagged the most Grammy wins of any female artist with 28.

For the unversed, Georg Solti has 31 Grammy trophies, holding the record for most wins overall.

