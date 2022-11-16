King Charles breaks royal tradition for Prince Andrew and Prince Harry?

King Charles has received strong backlash after he asked the British parliament to amend the law to allow two more of his siblings to act on his behalf in his absence, adding them to a group which currently includes his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry.



Charles, who became king in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth, asked for the number of Counsellors of State to be increased to include his sister Princess Anne and youngest brother Prince Edward.

The Counsellors, who can act on behalf of the monarch in his absence to carry out all but his most key roles such as appointing a new prime minister, are selected from his spouse and the four adults next in line to the throne.

Currently Charles's wife Camilla and his eldest son and heir Prince William, the king's younger son Prince Harry, younger brother Prince Andrew, and Andrew's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice are included in the group.

According to Reuters, the King’s decision has led to criticism from some commentators because neither Andrew nor Harry carry out official royal roles any more.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles will further add three advisors including Kate Middleton to the current list of five as he does not want to strip Harry and Andrew of their roles.