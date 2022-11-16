 
Wednesday Nov 16 2022
King Charles appeared ‘lost’ at key royal event: Body language expert

Wednesday Nov 16, 2022

King Charles III reportedly appeared ‘lost’ and totally ‘alone’ at his first key royal duty since becoming monarch on Remembrance Sunday, as per an expert.

This year’s Remembrance service at Whitehall also marked Charles’ first major royal engagement since ascending the throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth’s death, and his demeanour throughout the sombre occasion has been analysed by a body language expert.

Talking to Mirror UK, expert Judi James commented: “King Charles stood at the Cenotaph as though totally alone and lost in his thoughts.”

“His mouth was pulled down at the corners and his rapid blinking hinted he was close to tears as he remembered his mother as well as those fallen in action. There was even a micro-gesture of a small spasm of the lips to show suppressed emotions as they played the Last Post,” she added.

Another body language expert, Darren Stanton, also chimed in earlier, saying: “At times he was demonstrating real, genuine sadness, sorrow and upset shown via his facial expressions as his eyebrows were together and his facial muscles were down which tells me as a communications expert that his true emotion internally was one of sadness.”

