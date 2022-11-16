North West’s latest TikTok video catches BTS fans attention

North West’s recent TikTok video has caught the attention of fans of the K-Pop sensation BTS

The nine-year-old reality TV child star boasts about 9.6 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her beauty mogul of a mom Kim, but it is North’s own beauty videos taking the app by storm, especially after BTS fans spotted her using one of the bandmember’s skincare mask.

A recent video from North shows the little starlet organising her makeup drawer, and while there are many beauty products to fawn over in her collection, from a MACxLisa palette to numerous beauty sponges and brushes, it was a Mang bt21 sheet mask that caught fans’ attention.



The mask in question is The Crème Shop BT21 Mangs Magical Printed Essence Sheet Mask; BTS fans will know that Mang, a dancing pony with a heart-shaped nose, is BTS member J-Hope’s character!