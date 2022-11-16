Prince William dubbed ‘self-righteous’ who is appalled at Prince Harry’s book

FileFootage

Prince William is reportedly appalled at Prince Harry’s upcoming book Spare as his acquaintances admit that the Prince of Wales can be “self-righteous”.



In his piece for The Telegraph, royal expert Simon Heffer said that there is “great private concern" about the impact of Harry's memoir, especially on the "upper echelons" of the royal family.

He claimed that the father-of-three is specifically "appalled at his brother’s general behaviour".

William said he can be “a self-righteous and spoilt little (expletive)” however he added that there’s “no doubt" that the Prince of Wales always prioritises royals’ best interests when it comes to a rift with Harry.

Heffer further shared that the Duke of Sussex’s “former friends” are finding it hard to believe that the father-of-two will “enjoy living in exile in America for very much longer," or that he "foresaw any of the growing consequence" of his decision exit the palace.