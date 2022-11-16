‘Blackmailer’ King Charles ‘used’ Queen Elizabeth to make Camilla Queen

File Footage

King Charles reportedly ‘blackmailed’ late Queen Elizabeth into making a deal about Camilla’s title of Queen.



Inside sources close to the National Enquirer offered these insights in their latest edition.

The edition claims King Charles allegedly ‘twisted’ the late Queen’s arm to have his wife Camilla become Queen, in order to rule by his side.

The revelations by the unnamed courtier reads, “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to keep conniving Camilla happy – and Charles seized it.”

Another anonymous tip details the court case of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre was also used to ‘capitalize’ on the situation and “I'm told Charles knew Her Majesty was desperate to get Andrew off the hook at any cost – and he named his price to do it.”

Royal author Christopher Andersen also shared similar insights in his book titled The King: The Life of Charles III and highlighted the quid pro quo on the table where “Charles was in a position where he needed the queen to endorse Camilla as they approached the Platinum Jubilee...and these things converged.”

At the same time, “They didn't have a clue this was coming. Now we know the truth. Charles apparently realized the millions Her Majesty wanted to spend to bail out Andrew would effectively come out of his own inheritance – and he made his mother an offer too dangerous to ignore.”

“If Her Majesty refused his proposal, Charles would reject Andrew's settlement deal, plunging the royals into yet another scandal.”