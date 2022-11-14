 
entertainment
Monday Nov 14 2022
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz shares the support she received from husband Brooklyn Beckham at movie premiere

Web Desk

Monday Nov 14, 2022

Nicola Peltz shares the support she received from husband Brooklyn Beckham at movie premiere

Nicola Peltz gushed about husband Brooklyn Beckham and how he has supported her throughout the experience of shooting a movie.

On November 16, the young couple, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham glided down the red carpet premiere of Welcome to Chippendales.

As per Enews, Nicola, who plays the character of the late Playmate Dorothy Stratten in the movie, shared how her husband has been a big cheerleader.

The actress exclusively told the outlet about Brooklyn, "He is the sweetest person in the whole world and my best friend. And I think it's so sweet. How he supports me means everything."

For the premiere, Nicola channeled old Hollywood glam in the white midi dress with feather trim at the helm. The actress completed her look with brown platform heels, a diamond choker, a bracelet, and a ring.

Brooklyn, on the other hand, severed a classic look in a dashing black fitted suit.

Nicola and Brooklyn met at the Coachella in 2018 for the first time and tied the knot on April 9, 2022, at an intimate traditional Jewish wedding.

Welcome to Chippendales will be premiering on Hulu on Tuesday, November 22. 

