Prince William was terrified Kate Middleton father will say 'no' to wedding

Prince William was worried about approaching Kate Middleton for wedding proposal.

He revealed in 2010: “I was torn between asking Kate's dad first and then the realisation that he might actually say 'no' dawned upon me.



"So I thought if I ask Kate first then he can't really say no.

“So I did it that way round."

The heir to the throne quipped: "I managed to speak to Mike [Michael Middleton] soon after it happened, really, and then it sort of happened from there."

Kate went on to add that her mother, Carol, "over the moon" over the engagement announcement.

The couple eventually tied the knot in 2011.