Thursday Nov 17 2022
Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour shares location details for season 5

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Netflix 'Stranger Things' David Harbour shares location details for season 5

Netflix Stranger Things actor David Harbour spoke about filming location of the final season of the show and his movie Thunderbolts.

Harbor’s film Thunderbolts is set to release in July 2024 and Stranger Things is likely to begin filming shortly after the script writing on season 5 is finalized.

In his recent interview with Collider, the 47-year-old actor told that he's very lucky indeed, as both the projects are set to film at the same time, on the same location. He explained:

"It's going to have to be a back-and-forth with me. They're going to have to sort of share me. And so it is kind of like, I don't know exactly how they're working it, but it's a week on, week off, two weeks on, two weeks off, something like that where I would go back and forth."

He continued, "They both are being shot in Atlanta. That may have also been structured in a certain way, but yes, it is helpful. So I can just literally shoot a scene in Stranger Things and get in my car and run over to the Marvel scene to shoot a scene there maybe."

For the unversed, release date for the final season of Stranger Things is not set as of now, but the fans can stream seasons 1-4 right now on Netflix. 

