Thursday Nov 17 2022
Quentin Tarantino resumes work for TV with new series

Quentin Tarantino talked about his plans to return to television with an eight-episode series in 2023. 

As reported by Variety, the film director disclosed the news of this new project on Wednesday night, at the promotion event of his new book, Cinema Speculation, in New York hosted by Elvis Mitchell.

The filmmaker did not tell much about the narrative or production details around the project. Tarantino has worked in television before, directing two episodes of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation in 2005.

Tarantino shared that he wrote a play before his film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was completed. He also stated that he was approached to do a rewrite of Samuel L. Jackson’s 2000 Shaft reboot but he rejected the offer.

In recent years, the director circled producing and possibly directing a Star Trek entry after making a pitch to J.J. Abrams, though he later shared that he was “steering away” from the project.

