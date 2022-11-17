‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn to join Lupita Nyong’o in ‘A Quiet Place’ spin-off

Stranger Things breakout star Joseph Quinn is reportedly in talks to star in A Quiet Place spin-off movie, with Lupita Nyong’o on board.

Quinn rose to fame for his standout performance in the blockbuster fourth season of Netflix’s horror sci-fi show.

He played the role of ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ loving metalhead Eddie Munson in the series and received massive love and praise from the viewers.

According to Entertainment Weekly reports, Quinn, 28, is in negotiations for A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming sequel that will also serve as “a spin-off of sorts” to the first two films.

Meanwhile, a third sequel to the original films is also reportedly in the works, focusing on the Abbott family.

However, details on the spin-off are being kept under tight lock. It has been reported that Michael Sarnoski will write and direct A Quiet Place: Day One, scheduled for a March 8, 2024 release.