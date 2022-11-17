Meghan Markle slammed as 'really difficult' by American broadcaster

American journalist Megyn Kelly has lashed out at Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, saying she is 'really difficult'.



In her savage swipe at the Duchess of Sussex, the broadcaster went on saying: “You can’t say difficult, you can’t say the B word, you can’t say a woman’s aggressive…sometimes women of all shapes, sizes, colours, whatever, we get angry, it’s not necessarily Archetypes."

“She [Meghan] is the least self-aware person I’ve ever had the misfortune to encounter in public life," Ms Kelly told Sky News Australia host Paul Murray.

She went on: "The thing that really irritates me about her whole podcast is every week we get to dissect another word that you’re not allowed to say."

Kelly also flayed the former Suits star for having no "perspective" when considering the economic conditions in the US, saying: “Over here people can’t buy turkeys, they're too expensive, we’ve got record inflation…and she wants to run around word policing everybody. Have some perspectives."



The TV presenter continued to hit at Prince Harry's wife who in one episode admitted she was "particular" but argued it doesn't make her "difficult".



“Secret option number two. You (Meghan) really are difficult and a pain in the butt to be around," Kelly said sarcastically.

Th royal expert also appreciated King Charles' decision to appoint siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward as the monarch's stand-ins for official duties, saying: it made sense for the King to choose his brother and sister as they are active royals who live in the UK. "Unlike Prince Harry whose out there in Montecito with the Duchess of duplicity."