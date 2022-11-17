 
Pete Davidson reveals Kim Kardashian refused to give number at 2021 Met Gala

Pete Davidson debuted in The Kardashians, where the former SNL comedian revealed how Kim didn't give him her number just a month before they started dating.

During the 2021 Met Gala, the 29-year-old revealed, "Remember when I asked for your number at the last Met, and you pretended that you couldn't give it to me because you had gloves on?" Pete joked to Kim, who, at the time, wore a head-to-toe black Balenciaga jersey — including a mask and gloves.

Kim replied, "I know. Will you ask me again this time? I don't have gloves on."

Pete continued, "It was actually the nicest excuse ever. I knew it was an excuse, but I remember being in the car and being like, 'Wow, she knows how to, like, make someone feel really good about themselves. I thought that was really sweet."

Moreover, the reality star also asked for the Suicide Squad actor's number. In the previous season, Kim revealed, "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough. I'll finally answer you. So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, 'Oh shit; maybe I just need to try something different.'"

However, he didn't stick around for Kim's afterparty, forcing the reality star to ask an SNL producer for his number. "Everyone was at my afterparty," she recalled. "[Pete] does not give me the time of day. So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL, and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number?' and they were like, 'Yeah!'"

