Thursday Nov 17 2022
‘The Menu’: Anya Taylor-Joy sends pulses racing in pink ensemble as she steps out in NYC

Thursday Nov 17, 2022

Anya Taylor-Joy showcased her hourglass figure in a beautiful suit as she stepped out of a hotel in New York City on Wednesday.

The Queen's Gambit star turned up the heat in a fitted jacket and matching mini skirt adding a pair of elegant white heels.

The 26-year-old actress has been busy promoting her upcoming film The Menu which also stars Ralph Fiennes.

For accessories, she left her hands free of a handbag and opted to wear only a few statement rings which looked absolutely stunning as ever.

To further enhance her look, the Argentinian-British-American actress wore a smokey mauve eyeshadow look paired with a bold scarlet lip.

Taylor-Joy has been busy promoting the horror-comedy film The Menu which also stars Ralph Fiennes and Nicholas Hoult. The film is set to be released in theaters on Friday.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The star plays an enigmatic young woman, named Margot, who accompanies a try-hard foodie Tyler — played by Hoult — to a high-end restaurant.

Recently, she sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss her other upcoming features.

Since February 2020, the star has released seven movies, filmed two seasons of television, as well as hosting Saturday Night Live.

The bilingual actress will also star in the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie and action-adventure film Furiosa.

The actress has a schedule so packed that she's even had to film some scenes for the final season of Peaky Blinders off-set remotely

