Friday Nov 18 2022
Elon Musk mother pleads media to 'stop being mean' to her 'genius' son

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is pleading the world to be kind towards her son.

Speaking to BBC in a recent chat session, Maye admitted her 'genius' son gets unnecessary hate.

"I'm happy to say that SpaceX and Tesla are in the hands of my brilliant son, well genius, son," she explained, praising the world's richest man.

She added: "While we admire him for that [genius], we don't want to be him, because with those companies he gets a lot of hate."

She then told those 'in the media' to 'stop being mean to him.'

Musk has especially been a subject to internet trolling after his Twitter buyout. The business tycoon has reportedly fired thousands on employees in his attempt to revamp the micro-blogging app.

