King Charles does not have power to strip Meghan Markel, Prince Harry, Andrew titles?

Friday Nov 18, 2022

King Charles might get more powers after a Labour MP tabled a private members bill in the parliament.

The bill could give the monarch power to remove royal titles of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew if it achieves success in the parliament.

According to Express UK, the proposed bill would enable King Charles to strip titles within the royal family at his own discretion or following a formal recommendation from the government.

The bill was tabled days after Charles, who became king in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth, asked the British parliament to amend the law to allow two more of his siblings to act on his behalf in his absence, adding them to a group which currently includes his disgraced brother Prince Andrew and son Prince Harry.

In a statement read out on his behalf in the House of Lords, the upper chamber of parliament, Charles, who on Monday turned 74, asked for the number of Counsellors of State to be increased to include his sister Princess Anne and youngest brother Prince Edward.

Royal expert Richard Palmer says, “The interesting thing about the titles is the monarch has no power to remove their titles so it would need a change in the law.”

