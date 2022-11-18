Prince William reveals son George’s ‘crazy’ moment from Queen’s Jubilee

file footage

Prince William revealed the moment his son Prince George ‘went crazy’ at the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June this year, as per singer Craig David who performed at the events.



Talking about his gig at the Platinum Party, organised to celebrate the Queen’s 70th year as the monarch, David revealed that he was also invited by the royals over to Buckingham Palace for a ‘little soiree’ and that’s when he found out what made Prince George go ‘crazy’ with happiness.

During his appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, David shared: “My mother was gripping my hand and I could tell what she was going to say, she said, ‘We’re in the Queen’s house’.”

“Prince William walks over, he comes over, says, ‘My son George was going crazy for the blue sequinned outfit you were wearing’,” David then revealed.

“My mum was there, I said, ‘Lovely to meet you, love that George loved the outfit’. That moment for me, as a son [introducing my mother to William], was probably the most incredible moment for me,” the British singer added.