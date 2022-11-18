 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Dodi Al Fayed was 'convinced' Princess Diana 'was the woman for him'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Dodi Al Fayed was head over heels in love with Diana, hours before their death.

In 2008, Dodi's father, Mohamed Al Fayed revealed that the couple was about to get engaged during the final days of their lives. The duo died in a 1997 car accident in Paris.

Speaking through his secretary, Michael Cole, Mohamed admitted that his son had bought a ring for the Princess of Wales earlier that day, meaning of which “we shall probably never know”.

Dodi had given his father“the strongest indication that he was going to marry Diana”,

Mr Cole said: “Dodi said, ‘There will never be another woman for me, Michael, never ever.’

“He was a man in love and there was no doubt about it in my mind," the spokesperson established.

