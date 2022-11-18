 
Friday Nov 18 2022
'Dune: Part Two' Zendaya sends love from Arrakis

The Spider-Man No Way Home actor Zendaya posted a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of her upcoming film Dune: Part Two, which is all set to release on November 2, 2023.

Dune: Part Two is a sequel of Dune, this forthcoming film is currently in the works and will be shoot in multiple locations such as Budapest, Jordan, and Italy.

The 26-year-old actor shared a breathtaking Arrakis sunset photo on her Instagram story. 

Arrakis is a fictional dessert and this harsh planet is the home of Zendaya's character, a Fremen named Chani Kynes.

The Euphoria famed actor wrote a beautiful caption on the picture that read, "I know I've been quiet, but I'm here, just workin as usual anyway sending love from Arrakis." (sic)

Dune which was released during deadly pandemic earned a whopping $401 million at the box office globally.

It also got nominated for Oscar for cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design, score, and sound. The film was also a candidate for the Best Picture Award. 

The success of Dune led to the sequel’s instant approval.

