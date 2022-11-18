 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has found a new friend in her husband Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that the Marry Me star and the 13 Going on 30 actor have developed amiable relations after getting to know each other.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been co-parenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” the source told the outlet.

The source added that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” J.Lo is to her kids, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“They really enjoy each other,” the insider revealed.

This comes after Lopez heaped praises on Garner in an interview with Vogue, saying, “[She’s] an amazing co-parent, and they [Garner and Affleck] work really well together.”

As for Garner, she has never addressed her relationship with Lopez publically but an insider previously spilled to the outlet that “J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval.” 

