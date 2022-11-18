 
entertainment
Friday Nov 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Georgina Rodriguez stuns in daring brown gown at Latin Grammy Awards

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 18, 2022

Georgina Rodriguez looked sensational as she graced the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards, held at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday.

The 28-year-old girlfriend of Cristiano Ronaldo showcased her gorgeous curves as she slipped into a figure-hugging brown gown with daring thigh-high split detail.

Imogen put on a very leggy display in the stylish frock which boasted a strapless neckline and a very racy thigh-high split.

The beauty put on a very leggy display sparkling Bardot number while elevating her height in a pair of nude strappy heels.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Georgina accessorised with two dazzling rings and a pair of diamond drop earrings which were on show as her straight raven tresses were tucked behind her ears.

The star accentuated her features with a gorgeous makeup palette which accentuated her natural features, teamed with a nude lip.

She appeared in high spirits as she flashed her dazzling white smile and waved to onlookers while posing on the red carpet.

The Latin GRAMMY Awards serve to honour the best Latin music releases spanning from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Lily-Rose Depp trolled for denying ‘privilege’ of having famous parents

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Meghan Markle doesn’t sound ‘authentic’ on Archetypes podcast, royal commentator

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits in NYC amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours

Brad Pitt appears in high spirits in NYC amid Ines De Ramon romance rumours

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

Simon Cowell, fiancé Lauren Silverman hold hands as they arrive for ‘& Juliet’ musical

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez has found new friend in husband Ben Affleck ex Jennifer Garner

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Britney Spears declines Sam Asghari’s Instagram Live invite, ‘I have nothing to say’

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon

Ashton Kutcher pictured running errands with Mila Kunis 11 days after NYC Marathon
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will soon struggle for attention?
Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

Brad Pitt finds it ‘refreshing’ that Ines De Ramon approached him first

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle

R&B singer B. Smyth passes away following pulmonary fibrosis battle
Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

Kate Middleton honors Ukrainians with THIS sweet gesture during Reading visit

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?

‘What have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ever really done’?