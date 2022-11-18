Anya Taylor-Joy confesses she was ‘bullied’ at school over her ‘looks’

Anya Taylor-Joy has recently dished on getting bullied at school while growing up on Thursday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.



The Queen Gambit star told Drew that she dropped out of school at the age of 16 because of the “abuse”. However, she expressed her gratitude to her parents for their “constant support” and “kind words”.

“'I was very, very lucky with my parents because when I was bullied for my looks my mom always said you look at the inside of somebody,” said the 26-year-old.

Recalling her mother’s words, Anya further added, “You look at the inside of somebody you don’t look at class, you don’t look at anything like that.”

Sharing her mother’s words of assurance, the actress mentioned, “She would say, ‘don’t look at what they do for a job, it’s just do you like that person’s heart?’”

“And I really have to give a big shout out to my mom for that because it was really helpful,” stated The Menu actress.

Meanwhile, Anya got her first break at 17 in the 2015 movie The Witch which also earned several awards.