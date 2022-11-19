 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker admits IVF is 'super hard' for Kourtney Kardashian: 'Never fazed'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Travis Barker will try every way to help wife Kourtney Kardashian get pregnant.

Speaking to GQ magazine in a recent interview, the Blink-182 drummer opened up about his IVF journey with the reality TV star.

Nothing the the process is "super hard for a woman", Barker admitted that he pledges to support his wife to the fullest.

"I don’t care if I’m c**ming in a cup, or whatever," he told GQ magazine. "It's real life".

He added: "If any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.

"And there’s however many millions of dudes that have to go give their semen for this same procedure. So it’s, like, relatable, you know? I’ve never been fazed by any of that," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles worried 'loose cannon' Camilla will flare 'marriage crisis'

King Charles worried 'loose cannon' Camilla will flare 'marriage crisis'
Wearing Kate Middleton's outfit, Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice meets Harry's ex-best friend

Wearing Kate Middleton's outfit, Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice meets Harry's ex-best friend
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde were broken up at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere: Fans

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde were broken up at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere: Fans
Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship

Emily Ratajkowski is 'non stop' talking to Pete Davidson in 'chill' relationship
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde split after two years, insider reveals

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde split after two years, insider reveals
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are not dating: report

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are not dating: report

Princess Diana's biographer showers praises on Elizabeth Debicki

Princess Diana's biographer showers praises on Elizabeth Debicki

Meghan and Harry's relationship with royal family about to end?

Meghan and Harry's relationship with royal family about to end?

The Rock gives Samoa morale-boosting warcry ahead of League World Cup final

The Rock gives Samoa morale-boosting warcry ahead of League World Cup final
Jungkook of BTS megastars arrives in Qatar?

Jungkook of BTS megastars arrives in Qatar?

Taylor Swift hits out at 'excruciating' Ticketmaster tour chaos

Taylor Swift hits out at 'excruciating' Ticketmaster tour chaos
HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season

HBO reveals whether 'The White Lotus' will have a third season