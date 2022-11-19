 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix ‘You’ teaser for upcoming season leaves fans confused

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Netflix ‘You’ teaser for upcoming season leaves fans confused
Netflix ‘You’ teaser for upcoming season leaves fans confused 

Netflix series You has confused the fans with a brand new teaser that hinted that the season might come out earlier with weekly episodes.

It was previously revealed that the season 4 trailer would be split into two parts, with the first part dropping on February 10, 2023, and the second debuting on March 10, 2023.

The official Twitter account of You teased the fans not about a new identity for Joe Goldberg played by (Penn Badgley), though that's in the card as well but apparently it's about the forthcoming season of You will be promoted with weekly content drops throughout November and December.

"Mark your calendar. Professor Jonathan Moore looks forward to seeing you this semester." The post was shared along with a video announcing 8 dates, roughly a week apart. 

You is a psychological thriller drama follows the mind of Joe Goldberg who causally falls in love with women, label them to be the love of his life, and begins stalking them to "better" their lives.

The recently tweeted video left the fans wondering if the season would now be released weekly and if it would be arriving sooner to the service than anticipated. 

In response to this, the You account had to tweet out, "Class is still in session in 2023. These new dates are your syllabus for Season 4 sneak peeks."

So, it is cleared that the fans will still have to wait for the original release date to watch You season 4. On the other hand, they have these sneak peeks to look forward to. 

More From Entertainment:

Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’

Matthew Perry heaps praises on ‘wonderful’ pal Jennifer Aniston: ‘She’s the greatest’
Claire Foy opens up on her ‘The Crown’ season 5 cameo, ‘I’m just really proud’

Claire Foy opens up on her ‘The Crown’ season 5 cameo, ‘I’m just really proud’
Simon Cowell gushes over Harry Styles for bagging five Grammy nods

Simon Cowell gushes over Harry Styles for bagging five Grammy nods

Chris Pratt shares glimpse into life as a ‘girl dad’

Chris Pratt shares glimpse into life as a ‘girl dad’
King Charles not planning to 'humiliate' Harry, Andrew: 'Very little chance'

King Charles not planning to 'humiliate' Harry, Andrew: 'Very little chance'
Chris Hemsworth takes break from acting amid health warning

Chris Hemsworth takes break from acting amid health warning
Finneas reacts to sister Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford romance

Finneas reacts to sister Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford romance
Jason Momoa reacts to ex Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo

Jason Momoa reacts to ex Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz PDA photo
Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrate fourth anniversay with sweet tribute

Mandy Moore, husband Taylor Goldsmith celebrate fourth anniversay with sweet tribute
Kanye West splashy $57m Malibu mansion pause renovations amid losing billions

Kanye West splashy $57m Malibu mansion pause renovations amid losing billions
Andrew Garfield reportedly dating ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor

Andrew Garfield reportedly dating ‘Bridgerton’ star Phoebe Dynevor
Drew Barrymore is ‘free from torture’ after major ‘liberation’

Drew Barrymore is ‘free from torture’ after major ‘liberation’