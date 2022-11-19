'Failing' Meghan Markle privileged podcast shows she is 'lazy'

Meghan Markle is making podcast Archetypes 'all about herself,' says an expert.

Angela Levin has slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her contradicting podcast despite cries for privacy.

Ms Levin told The Sun: "It shows how determined she is to conquer everything.

"She wants all these famous women to talk to her to prove to us she has all these connections, I don't think she is particularly interested.

"You can tell she has got the producers to interview [and then] the cheek of her to just tell us about herself.

"Everything is about her. With Meghan it's about how much more of herself she can reveal despite wanting privacy.

"It's an amazing contradiction," she conclded.

Meanwhile, fans on the internet have branded Meghan's new venture a "failing podcast".

Another noted that people "are not missing out".

"Meghan Markle only interviewing the celebrities on Archetypes is another evidence that she's lazy," a third commented.

