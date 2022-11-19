 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

'Failing' Meghan Markle privileged podcast shows she is 'lazy'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Meghan Markle is making podcast Archetypes 'all about herself,' says an expert.

Angela Levin has slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her contradicting podcast despite cries for privacy.

Ms Levin told The Sun: "It shows how determined she is to conquer everything.

"She wants all these famous women to talk to her to prove to us she has all these connections, I don't think she is particularly interested.

"You can tell she has got the producers to interview [and then] the cheek of her to just tell us about herself.

"Everything is about her. With Meghan it's about how much more of herself she can reveal despite wanting privacy.

"It's an amazing contradiction," she conclded.

Meanwhile, fans on the internet have branded Meghan's new venture a "failing podcast".

Another noted that people "are not missing out".

"Meghan Markle only interviewing the celebrities on Archetypes is another evidence that she's lazy," a third commented.

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson ‘hurt’ by break-up with Kim Kardashian, he ‘craves stability’

Pete Davidson ‘hurt’ by break-up with Kim Kardashian, he ‘craves stability’
Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit

Kate Middleton leaves Meghan Markle afraid ahead of US visit
Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Simon Cowell admits he still rides bike without helmet after life threatening accidents

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein

Quentin Tarantino recalls reason of not having ‘Man-to-Man Talk’ with Harvey Weinstein
Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year

Harry, Meghan to ‘dominate the headlines’ by the end of this year
Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma

Nicki Minaj drops the World Cup song with Myriam and Maluma
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner are selling their Miami mansion
King Charles bans foie gras at palaces

King Charles bans foie gras at palaces
Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’

Eva Mendes fuels marriage speculations, calls Ryan Gosling her ‘husband’
King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present

King Charles III to ignore Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex’s wedding present
Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes

Prince William ‘planted lies’ about Prince Harry’s mental health woes
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones commemorate 22 years together