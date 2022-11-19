 
entertainment
Web Desk

Pete Davidson ‘hurt’ by break-up with Kim Kardashian, he ‘craves stability’

Web Desk

Pete Davidson’s love-life has been in news since he parted ways with Kim Kardashian and started dating Emily Ratajkowski.

Behavioral psychologist Jo Hemmings recently weighed in on the Saturday Night Live alum’s dating life. “He’s frustrated and hurt by his break up with Kim, but Pete needs someone who needs him and who's willing to give their career a back seat while becoming a family,” he said.

“There was too much going on in both of their lives to have formed and sustained a serious relationship,” Jo told The Sun.

"I suspect Ariana [Grande], Cazzie [David], and Phoebe [Dynevor] are the closest to a good match for Pete as they're all pretty grounded rather than showy, but because he yearns for that enduring relationship, in his haste he may be making poor decisions.

"Pete craves stability and being anchored to a wife and a family, but in spite of a string of high-profile girlfriends, he’s still not there yet,” Pete added.

