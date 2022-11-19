 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK’s Rose featured as first Asian on 'Mastermind' cover

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

BLACKPINK’s Rose featured as first Asian on Mastermind cover
BLACKPINK’s Rose featured as first Asian on 'Mastermind' cover

BLACKPINK's Rose achieved another milestone of being the first Asian to grace the 'Mastermind' Magazine cover.

BLACKPINK has been stunning with their chic looks in their Magazine pictures.

Taking to Mastermind Magazine's official accounts, the magazine unveiled the pictures and praised Rosé for her excellent photos

They wrote, "Presenting the cover of Mastermind 12 starring @roses_are_rosie, whose bold leap of faith as a teenager led her to become part of the phenomenal @blackpinkofficial."

Apart from this, in her first appearance in “Mastermind” magazine, Rosé shared the memories and milestones in her career.

The female idol said that the person that changed her life was no other than her father.

"My dad always watched me print out lyrics and chords off of his laptop and reach at the top of my lungs over the piano in an attempt to sing Beyoncé’s most heartbreaking, sad songs till midnight. So, I guess it wasn’t too bizarre for him to ask me if I wanted to try auditioning at the YG audition that was being held in Australia," said the K-pop singer.

She felt "lucky to have a supportive dad who encouraged me to challenge myself and take my chance," said the idol to "Mastermind" magazine.

More From Entertainment:

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him

Top Gun star Glen Powell says Tom Cruise almost 'killed' him
Danniella Westbrook ready to fly abroad for another TWO face surgeries

Danniella Westbrook ready to fly abroad for another TWO face surgeries
Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family
Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour
Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’

Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’
Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie
Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle burning bridges in their wake

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle burning bridges in their wake
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives