BLACKPINK’s Rose featured as first Asian on 'Mastermind' cover

BLACKPINK's Rose achieved another milestone of being the first Asian to grace the 'Mastermind' Magazine cover.

BLACKPINK has been stunning with their chic looks in their Magazine pictures.

Taking to Mastermind Magazine's official accounts, the magazine unveiled the pictures and praised Rosé for her excellent photos

They wrote, "Presenting the cover of Mastermind 12 starring @roses_are_rosie, whose bold leap of faith as a teenager led her to become part of the phenomenal @blackpinkofficial."

Apart from this, in her first appearance in “Mastermind” magazine, Rosé shared the memories and milestones in her career.

The female idol said that the person that changed her life was no other than her father.

"My dad always watched me print out lyrics and chords off of his laptop and reach at the top of my lungs over the piano in an attempt to sing Beyoncé’s most heartbreaking, sad songs till midnight. So, I guess it wasn’t too bizarre for him to ask me if I wanted to try auditioning at the YG audition that was being held in Australia," said the K-pop singer.

She felt "lucky to have a supportive dad who encouraged me to challenge myself and take my chance," said the idol to "Mastermind" magazine.