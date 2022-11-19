 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 19, 2022

Prince William refuses to back a winner for Im A Celeb
Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William diplomatically refused to back Mike Tindall to win 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Although William, 40, is close friends with Mike, who is married to his cousin Zara, he is also friendly with England Lioness Jill Scott, so he opted not to choose sides when questioned recently.

During a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, Corporal Rachael Howes asked William who he wanted to win, telling MailOnline: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall."

She said that William only smiled and replied: "That's a tricky one."

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, has been sharing some family secrets on the reality TV show. (Reuters)

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan not forced to leave royal family
Kate Middleton set to receive another honour

Kate Middleton set to receive another honour
Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’

Voice note scandal: Ulrika Jonsson supports Ferne McCann and says 'We all say things we regret’
Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie

Princess Andre copies Katie Price in stunning pouty selfie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle forcing ‘giant headaches’ with rewrite calls
Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’

Aaron Carter's fiancée blames his manager for ‘using’ late star: ‘He used him in life’
Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’

Prince Harry gave Meghan Markle ‘all new platforms’
Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives

Adele fans rave about her Vegas show as opening night finally arrives
Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance

Emily Ratajkowski steps outside in style after confirming Pete Davidson's romance
Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Madonna spends $100,000 on cosmetic procedures, says surgeon

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship

Kim Kardashian accused of being ‘insecure’ of ex Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski relationship
Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’

Dominic West suggests to feature Charles’ breakdance moment in ‘The Crown’