Prince William refuses to back a winner for I'm A Celeb

Prince William diplomatically refused to back Mike Tindall to win 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'



Although William, 40, is close friends with Mike, who is married to his cousin Zara, he is also friendly with England Lioness Jill Scott, so he opted not to choose sides when questioned recently.

During a visit to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, Corporal Rachael Howes asked William who he wanted to win, telling MailOnline: "I asked him who he wanted to win, Lioness Jill Scott or his relative Mike Tindall."

She said that William only smiled and replied: "That's a tricky one."

Meanwhile, Mike, 44, has been sharing some family secrets on the reality TV show. (Reuters)