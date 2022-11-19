Paris Hilton unveils the first look of her tell-all memoir’s cover on social media: Photo

 
Paris Hilton unveils the first look of her tell-all memoir's cover on social media

Paris Hilton has recently shared the first look of her upcoming book on social media.

On Friday, the reality star turned to Instagram and posted a cover of her new memoir titled Paris: The Memoir, which would release on March 14.

Sharing her excitement with over 20 million followers, Paris wrote, “I’m so excited to share the cover of my new book PARIS with you, coming this March! Available to pre-order now wherever books are sold.”

The media personality added, “This has been a long time in the making and I finally feel ready to share some of my most personal stories yet.”

Paris’ memoir will reflect on her personal journey while growing up in the public eye as an heiress.

Interestingly, the star’s publisher Dey Street Books mentioned, “'Paris Hilton is ready to take stock, place it all in context, and share her story with the world.”

The publisher explained, “Paris will be recounting her perilous journey through pre-#METOO sexual politics with grace, dignity and just the right amount of sass.”

“Separating the creation from the creator, the brand from the ambassador, the memoir will take us back to a privileged childhood lived through the lens of undiagnosed ADHD and teenage rebellion that triggered a panicked — and perilous — decision by her parents to send her away,” shared the publisher.

In the end, they added, “Paris shows us her path to peace while she challenges us to question our role in her story and in our own.”

